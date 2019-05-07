Leigh G. Heyscue

HOLLAND PATENT/HARRISVILLE, NY - Mr. Leigh G. Heyscue, 87, of Holland Patent and formerly of Harrisville, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on January 8, 1932, in Harrisville, NY, a son of the late Leigh and Rose (Lee) Heyscue. He was educated in Harrisville Central Schools.

He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War as a medic, spending over two years in Germany, achieving the rank of Corporal.

On September 14, 1957, in Whitesboro, he was united in marriage to Rita Buckley, a blessed union of over 61 years.

He was employed at Marcy State Hospital, a career that spanned over 35 years. This work ethic and genuine love of caring for others was evident during his career. Leigh's wit and sense of humor made him loved by all.

Mr. Heyscue was a member of St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent for over fifty years. He was a member of the American Legion Leon R. Roberts Post #161 in Holland Patent and many various organizations dedicated to helping veterans.

He loved fishing, camping in the Adirondacks, working in the woods behind his home and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Rita; two daughters, Shawn (John) Balio and Beth Welch; six grandchildren, Ryan Heyscue, Michael Balio, Morgan Balio, Carolyn and Bryanna and Shelagh Welch. Leigh is also survived by his first cousin, Elaine Walsh; his niece, Rita Agne; nephew, Charles LaVair; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Brandenberg. Leigh also leaves behind many friends, with whom he and Rita have shared countless adventures and laughs. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Janeth and Albert LaVair.

The family wishes to sincerely thank Hospice & Palliative Care for their immediate assistance allowing Leigh to remain in his home, with a special thanks to Natalie (his hummingbird) and Kim.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Leo's & St. Ann's Catholic Church in Holland Patent where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Vincent Long. Interment will be private in Holland Patent Cemetery. As per Leigh's request, there are no public calling hours. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 7 to May 8, 2019