Leita E. Stone 1932 - 2019
CLINTON - Leita E. Stone, 87, of Clinton and formerly of New Hartford, died on December 29, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
She was born Leita E. Scott on February 12, 1932, in Riceville, Ontario, Canada, the daughter of the late David K. and Lily Peterson Scott and was educated in Ottawa, Canada schools. Leita married S/SGT Hugene Stone, USAF, on December 14, 1957, in Ottawa. They remained married until his death in October 2006.
Mrs. Stone worked several years for the Canadian government prior to her relocation to the United States in 1960. Her interests included watercolor painting, sketching, caring for her plants and flowers and tending to all the family pets. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking for her children and their families.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Stone and Dr. Frank Boehm and their daughter, Lilianna Stone, of New Hartford; a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jeanne Stone and their children, Jennifer Stone, of NH and SGT Ryan Stone, US Army, wife, Madison and son, Daniel, all of LA; step-grandchildren, Michele Whissel and husband, Greg and children, of NH and Ernest Talerico and his wife, Kelly and their children, of New York Mills; and a sister, Elfreda Heacock and her children and families, of Canada. Leita was predeceased by a sister, Reita Roberts and husband, Ronald, of Canada; and is survived by their children and families; a brother, David E. Scott and is survived by his wife, Constance, of Canada and their children and family; and a brother-in-law, Harold Heacock.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to all staff and caregivers at Lutheran Adult Home, with special thanks to Chris Humphrey; all nursing, medical and ancillary staff at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with special thanks to the Respiratory Care Department, Dr. Robert Burke and CNY Cardiology, for many years of quality care and compassion throughout the extensive progression of Leita's illness.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Calling hours will precede the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Leita's memory to , POB 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or by phone at 1-800-708-7644. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020