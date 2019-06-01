|
Leland "Bud" Earl Cratty, Jr. 1929 - 2019
DEANSBORO - Leland "Bud" Earl Cratty, Jr., died on May 27, 2019, from heart failure one week before his 89th birthday.
Born in Oregon, Illinois, to Leland and Kathryn Cratty, Bud had a sister, Jean, and a brother, William, who both predeceased him. Bud graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in Wisconsin in 1948 and from Beloit College in Wisconsin in 1952. He received his Ph.D. in Chemistry from Brown University in 1956 where he met and married the first love of his life, Carol Gardiner, on June 9, 1956. Together Bud and Carol moved to Clinton, New York, where Bud began his thirty-eight year career as Chemistry Professor at Hamilton College. Bud loved Hamilton College and upon retirement remained in Clinton and a part of the Hamilton community.
During many summer terms, Bud would do research at other universities around the country which involved packing all five family members and house pets into one car. With Bud the sole driver, the Crattys camped in between their far flung destinations, enjoying many adventures, national parks, and friends along the way. After Bud's first wife, Carol, died prematurely in 1980, Bud married his second love, Margaret "Peggy" Mason, on May 28, 1982.
Together, Bud and Peggy thoroughly enjoyed life by traveling extensively around the U.S. and to other countries as well, spending months in both Costa Rica and Maine each year. The two enjoyed attending operas in New York City and Cooperstown and spending invaluable time with beloved family and wonderful friends. When not traveling, Bud enjoyed painting, writing poetry, and a ritualistic reading of the daily funnies. On May 22, 2019, Bud lost his dear wife, Peggy.
Bud is survived by his combined seven children: Paul Cratty, Sarah Cratty, Susan Miller, Elizabeth McGarry, Deborah Mason, Anne Mason and Martha Mason, as well as twelve grandchildren.
A combined memorial service for Bud and Peggy will take place at St. James Church in Clinton on Saturday, June 15th, at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to two of Bud's favorite organizations which support equal rights, A Better Chance of Clinton and the American Civil Liberties Union. To donate online, go to www.abetterchanceclintonmv.org or check mailed to A Better Chance, PO Box 139, Clinton, NY 13323, or to https://www.aclu.org/.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019