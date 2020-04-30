Lena Talma 1941 - 2020
WESTMORELAND, NY - Lena Talma, 78, of Westmoreland, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
She was born on November 4, 1941 in the Netherlands, the daughter of Eile and Theresa Post. On September 12, 1962, Lena was united in marriage to Peter Talma Jr. in Sussex, NJ and shared a blessed union of 40 years until his passing on July 27, 2002. Lena and her husband, Peter Jr., partnered with Louis and Linda Talma to purchase a dairy farm in Westmoreland in 1977.
She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and cherished the time spent with family and friends, especially with her grandchildren. Lena enjoyed boating at Black Lake with her fiancé, Ron, attending craft fairs, reading, swimming and bird watching.
Surviving are her fiancé, Ronald Cody, Westmoreland; daughters, Theresa (Michael) Leccarde, Penfield, NY and Deborah Patnode, Leesville, LA; son, Peter (Jackie) Talma, Sauquoit, NY; grandchildren, Marissa, Kaitlyn, Sean, Alysha, James, Morgan, Jordan, Sidney, Shannon (Brandon), Devinne and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Nash and Blaize; brothers, William (Louise) Post, Richard (Edie) Post and Thomas (Carol) Post; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louis (Linda) Talma; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Wilma (Robert) VanGent; several nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
Lena's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Strong Memorial Hospital, especially the 4th and 6th floors for their wonderful care and compassion.
Due to the current health concerns and keeping with the recommendations of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, funeral services will be private for the family. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Remembrances in Lena's name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 110 Lomond Court, Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.