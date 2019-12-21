|
|
Lena Vulcano 1919 - 2019
FRANKFORT - Lena Vulcano, of Syracuse and formerly of Frankfort, passed away, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home, at 100 years old, with her family by her side.
She was born in Syracuse, July 29, 1919, the daughter of the late Louis and Anna Catalina Recchia and she attended Syracuse Schools. She was married to Angelo Vulcano on October 12, 1940 in Our Lady of Pompeii in Syracuse. The two shared a blessed union for 57 years until Angelo's passing on December 2, 1997. Lena was employed in the packing department for G.E. in Utica for many years. She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort.
Lena is survived by two sisters, Ida DelGuidice, of Syracuse and Jessie Siniscarco, of Utica; two daughters-in-law, Maryann Vulcano and Gail Vulcano; her four beloved grandsons, Louis Vulcano, Michael Vulcano, Nicholas Vulcano and Joe Vulcano; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Angelo Vulcano; two sons, Louis Vulcano and Jerry Vulcano; and three brothers, Peter, Tom and Joe Recchia.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Spring interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Frankfort.
Funeral arrangmenets are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort. In keeping with Lena's wishes, there will be no public calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lena's memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, 990 7th N. St., Liverpool, NY 13088.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Lena's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019