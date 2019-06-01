|
|
Lena W. Risley 1921 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD- Lena W. Risley, 97, of New Hartford, died May 28, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
She was born August 6, 1921, in Alden, New York, daughter of the late Jessie and Gladys Webster Ward. She was educated in Fredonia Schools, attended Fredonia State College and then went to Women's Christian Association Hospital Nursing School and became a Registered Nurse. She then served in the US Army during World War II with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant.
Lena married Floyd E. Risley, Jr., December 27, 1946, in Jamestown, NY. He died in 2012.
She worked as a Registered Nurse at Faxton Hospital, then as a private duty nurse and finally at Broadacres where she was a Charge Nurse. She met Floyd while she was stationed at Rhodes Hospital during World War II.
She was a former member of the Utica Curling Club.
Lena enjoyed gardening and her favorite past time was playing Bridge, especially with the American Legion Bridge Group, where she had many close friends. She also enjoyed family gatherings, especially Sunday dinners at her niece Martha's house.
Lena will be remembered not only as the anchor for her immediate family but to all of her extended family members. She freely shared her wisdom and knowledge as well as her endless love and concern. She was truly a role model to all.
She is survived by her children, Jacquelyn Wiggins, of New Hartford, Robert W. Risley, of New Hartford, and Sharon Halligan, of Sauquoit; her grandchildren, Chris Bowman, Heather Freeman, Madeline Fenton, Michael Risley, Meghan Cernera, Dane Haligan and Lisa Redder; her great-grandchildren, Tyler and Nolan Fenton, Connor Hudon, Myla, Jax and Ty Risley, and Christopher and Samantha Bowman; her nieces, Martha Risley Hoffman and Cheryl Suarez; nephew, Brooks Anderson; and niece, Betsy Sabol. She was predeceased by her sister, Beatrice Rose, and her niece, Elaine Risley.
The family wishes to extend their thanks to all of the caregivers from Behr.
Calling hours will be on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 4-7 PM at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019