Lenora M. Lisandrelli 1949 - 2020
CLINTON - Lenora M. Lisandrelli, 70, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 in St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with her family by her side.
She was born in Ilion on September 29, 1949, the daughter of the late Anne DePellio Swiger. She attended Frankfort Schools and graduated from Frankfort-Schuyler High School with the Class of 1967. She was married to Anthony Lisandrelli on December 14, 1968 in St. Mary's Church, Frankfort.
She was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, Frankfort.
Lenora's world was her children and grandchildren, taking care of them and cooking special meals for them.
Lenora is survived by her husband, Anthony Lisandrelli, of Clinton; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Anthony and Jennifer Lisandrelli, of Florence, SC and James Lisandrelli, of Frankfort; one daughter and son-in-law, Joanne and Rocco Zammiello, of Frankfort; her beloved grandchildren, Alexander, Taylor, Cameron and Rocco; her aunt, Ida DeLuke, of Ilion; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Beata Lisandrelli, of South Carolina.
She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Cinda Swiger.
Her funeral will be held on Friday morning, July 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Frank Vivacqua. In keeping with Lenora's wishes, there will be no public calling hours.
Funeral arrangmenets are under the direction of the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort.
Lenora's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Fred Talarico and Pat Rosati, NP, for 20 years of care, to the nurses and ICU staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and to all Essential Workers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lenora's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Lenora's online memorial page at www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
.