|
|
Lenore (Zito) Falvo 1931 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Lenore (Zito) Falvo, age 88, of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Utica on July 4, 1931, a daughter of the late Robert and Mary Semario Zito and graduated from TR Proctor High School. Lenore continued her education earning her BS Degree from Alfred University and her Master's of Education Degree from Syracuse University.
On November 10, 1956, she was married to Vincent J. Falvo, Sr., a loving and blessed union of 57 years, until his passing on April 30, 2014.
Pursuing Lenore's passion for education, she began her career as a teacher with the Utica City School District and subsequently taught elementary education at Holy Trinity Elementary School, for several years, until her retirement.
In her leisure time, Lenore was an avid golfer, having belonged to Valley View Golf Club and the woman's golf league.
A loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed, but her memory will forever live in the hearts of her dear family.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Maria and James Carucci, of New Hartford and Lisa and John Meyer, of Glenmont, NY; one son and daughter-in-law, Vincent J. Falvo, Jr. and wife, Seema Nanda, of Arlington, VA; her cherished grandchildren, Alexandra and Douglas Younger, James Carucci, John and Danielle Meyer, Julie Meyer, MacKenzie and Daniel Casey, Leonardo Falvo and Roman Falvo; cherished great-grandchildren, Grace, John and Tristan Meyer, Tatum and Grant Casey and Rocco Younger; one sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Nicholas Maida, of FL; one brother-in-law, Eugene Falvo, of Utica; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Zito.
Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 Noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Private interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Lenore, may be made to the .
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020