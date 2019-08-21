|
Leo A. Federow 1969 - 2019
SCHUYLER - Leo A. Federow, 49, of Schuyler, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, after a short fight with cancer surrounded by family.
Leo was born in Utica on November 7, 1969, a son of the late George and Evelyn (Dewhurst) Federow. He was employed with Marcy Excavating Service. Leo was a member of the East Herkimer Sno-Riders and was always competing. When he wasn't racing snowmobiles, he could always be found at the truck and tractor pulls, along with demolition derbys, either competing or helping out.
Leo is survived by his brother, James Federow and wife, Vanessa, of Schuyler Lake, NY; two nieces, Kayla Federow and Heather Federow, both of Schuyler Lake; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Leo's funeral will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Burial will take place at the West Schuyler Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home are Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2-4. Those so wishing may make donations to the East Herkimer Sno-Riders, 1355 Shells Bush Rd., Little Falls, NY 13365.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019