Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Annunciation
Clark Mills, NY
Leo F. Shepherd


1924 - 2020
Leo F. Shepherd Obituary
Leo F. Shepherd 1924 - 2020
WESTMORELAND - Leo F. Shepherd, 95, passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2020.
He was born in Clark Mills, on July 31, 1924, a son of the late William and Margaret (Overend) Shepherd. Leo served his country in the US Army during World War II and was a longtime member of the Clark Mills American Legion Post #26.
He was united in marriage to Elizabeth Saunders in 1950. They shared 33 years together until her passing in 1983. He was then married to Laura Shepherd until her passing in 1999, after which Leo shared many happy years with his companion, Marge Turner.
He was a hardworking man who could fix just about anything. At one time, he owned a TV repair shop and his gas station. He worked at Rome Volkswagon for many years.
Leo was a devoted member of the Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills and a dedicated volunteer for Hospice.
He is survived by his three children, Joseph Shepherd, of Utica, Ann Beehner and husband, Mark, of Clay and Mary Shepherd, of Westmoreland; his four beloved grandchildren, Eric Doherty and wife, Kristen, Michelle Doherty and Dominic, Ashley Slate and husband, Matthew and Kristin Beehner; sister, Gertrude Flint; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Eileen Shepherd; son-in-law, Stephen Doherty; and his aide and friend, Robin Inman. He was predeceased by his son, Francis; wife, Elizabeth; second wife, Laura; brothers, Ignatius, Ralph and Bob; and sisters, Marie and Jane.
All are invited to call today, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation, Clark Mills. Military Honors will be held at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Please consider donations in his memory to the Church of the Annunciation, 7616 E. South Street, Clinton, NY 13323.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
