Leo J. Carney 1949 - 2019
MUNNSVILLE - Leo J. Carney, (aka "Lippy"), 69, of Hatalla Rd., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home.
He was born, June 30, 1949, in Utica, NY, a son of the late Lee and Alma Matthews Carney and was a graduate of Oriskany Falls Union Free High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971 and was stationed in Germany for a time. On October 12, 1985, Leo married Paula L. Wilson in Munnsville, a loving union of over 33 years. Leo worked at SUNY Morrisville for 35 years, retiring in 2002. After retirement, he worked for Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton and most recently, for SWOCO, mowing the old "dump" site near his home. Leo enjoyed working with youngsters coaching Little League in Munnsville and Madison and Pony League in Madison.
Surviving are his wife, Paula; his children, Christopher (Melissa) Carney, of Gray, TN, Kimberly (Kevin) Davis, of Bath, NY, Erin (Jay) Dardano, of Henderson NV, Matthew Carney, Charles (Kayla) Carney, Melissa (Eric) Mason, Justin (Megan) Snow, all of Munnsville; his grandchildren, Charles and Caiden Carney, James Carney, Emily, Alex and Zak Davis, CJ and Bryce Carney, Regan and Logann Dardano, Alicia Colby and Savanna Mason, Jaden and Kiley Snow; two great-grandchildren, CJ, III and Eleanor Carney; his brother, Herbert (Karen) Carney, of Oriskany Falls; a sister, Jacqueline (Bob) Rangel, of Calabash, NC; and several nieces and nephews and cousins, including Ronnie and Kathy Carney, of Madison, NY.
A Celebration of Leo's Life will be held at a later date. Interment is private at the convenience of his family.
Contributions, in Leo's memory, may be made to the of CNY as a tribute to his father.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 210 E. Main St., Waterville, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online, go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019