|
|
Leonard A. Dziekowicz 1922 - 2020
UTICA - Leonard A. Dziekowicz, age 97, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Sitrin Home.
Leonard was born in Adams, MA, on November 10, 1922, the son of Leonard and Louise (Bednarczyk) Dziekowicz. He was a graduate of UFA and Alfred University. Leonard was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Phyllis.
A WWII Army veteran, Leonard served during the Pacific Theatre and was the recipient of a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
He was employed as a customer engineer with IBM for over 25 years. As a devoted member of Holy Trinity Church, he was the longest-serving lector for over 40 years. Leonard was a proud member of the New Hartford American Legion Post 1376, where he enjoyed the company of fellow veterans.
Surviving are three children, Maryann (Paul) Firlit, Lenny Dziekowicz, Jr., and Donald Dziekowicz; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Due to the present health concerns and in keeping with the directives of the CDC and the National Funeral Directors Association, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Relatives and friends are welcome to reach out to the family via the funeral home website to convey their message of sympathy: www.mmknfd.com
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020