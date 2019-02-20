Leonard A. Milano 1932 - 2019

UTICA - Leonard A. Milano, 86, of Utica and formerly of Yonkers, Whitesboro, Marcy and Rome, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on March 31, 1932 in Yonkers, NY, a son of the late Leonardo and Rose (Zucconi) Milano. He served in the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, serving in Korea as a Motor Pool Sergeant.

On October 22, 1955, in Scarsdale, NY, he was united in marriage to Prudence (Penny) Greco, a blessed union of over 63 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.

He was employed with IBM for thirty years as a Customer Engineering Manager, retiring in 1987. After his retirement, he owned and operated a Remodeling Business, "The Carpenters Kid".

He was recently a congregant of the First Assembly of God, Mohawk Valley Church in Marcy, NY. In every church Len attended, his service was always maintenance of the buildings. Len truly enjoyed his time with the Boy Scouts of America, serving as Camping Assistant for Troop 111 in Whitesboro. Together, Mr. Len and Pastor Penny planted the New Day/Foursquare Church in Rome.

He is survived by his wife, Rev. Prudence (Penny) Milano, of Utica; a son, Leonard Milano and his wife, Donna (Tofani) Milano, of Deerfield; a daughter, Linda M. Abdoo, of Rome; a son, Paul J. Milano, of Utica; and a grandson, Leonard C. Milano, of Utica. He also leaves a daughter-in-law, Christine Milano, of North Carolina. He leaves his adored grandchildren, Steven and Amy Abdoo, of Clinton, Alisa Capponi, of Clinton and Dr. David Abdoo, of Clinton; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Len also had many nieces and nephews and many very dear friends. He was predeceased by two brothers, Albert and Richard.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the 6th Floor Staff at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care for the wonderful care, complemented by true compassion, that was given Leonard and his family during his brief illness.

Funeral services, with Military Honors, will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Mohawk Valley Church, 9427 Maynard Dr., Marcy, NY 13403 with the Rev. David Hendershot of Maryland officiating. Interment will be private in Forest Hill Cemetery in Utica. Family and friends are invited to call prior to the funeral on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Forty Main St., Whitesboro.

Friends may consider donations to New Day Church, 8060 Turin Rd., Rome, NY 13440 or Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, Nebraska 68010. Envelopes will be available at the funeral service.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019