Leonard A. Vetere 1930 - 2020
UTICA - Dad was a fighter. He amazed his doctors with his ability to overcome many health challenges for over 20 years. After a valiant fight of three weeks, his trademark "left hook" just wasn't strong enough to defeat the one-two punch of the coronavirus. On the morning of April 28, 2020, we knew he was tired and gave the battle all he had. We gave our blessing to stop fighting and sleep peacefully. He accepted and left us to rejoin his mom, dad, brother, and many cherished aunts and uncles who went before him.
Leonard Anthony Vetere was born in Utica to Dominick and Philomena (Marrone) Vetere on March 18, 1930. Dad celebrated his 90th birthday last month at the nursing home in royal style as we visited thru his window. Leonard was affectionately known to many as "Lep". He grew up in Utica and attended local schools. He served in the US Army. He married his wife of 67 years, Theresa R. Lombardo, on April 11, 1953. Mom dedicated her entire life to caring for him and supported him in good times and bad as she promised. They practiced their faith at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Church where Dad was an usher for many years. Together, they raised their five children. His family and friends meant the world to him, and there was nothing he wouldn't do for any of them. Dad never said "no" to anyone who asked for his help.
Dad worked hard. He often worked more than two jobs to support his family. He began his career at the former Griffiss Air Base where he made many lasting friendships. He looked forward to his frequent visits with former co-workers, Nanette and Lorrie. Dad ultimately returned to Griffiss after working for the FX Matt Brewing Co. for a number of years and retired in 1990. Dad felt very much a part of the family at the brewery. He thought the world of the Matt's and told stories of his time there with great pride. Up until the time he entered the hospital three weeks ago, his daily Utica Club was the highlight of his day.
Civic responsibility was very important to Dad. He was a dedicated member of the Oneida County Republican Committee and spent countless hours supporting many local politicians he believed were honorable women and men. He was proud to serve on the Zoning Board for the City of Utica. Dad met a special person in the civic arena, Lou Parrotta, who never failed to check in on him with a phone call or card.
Leonard leaves his wife Theresa; his beloved children, Dominick "Dick" Vetere, John (JoAnn) Vetere Sr., Theresa Ann Vetere, Rosemary (Pat, Sr.) Morrissey, and Christine Vetere. He was Pa and Poppy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought much joy to him: John Jr., and Joseph Vetere; Patrick Jr. (Dielle), Jenae, Danielle (Denvil), Maria, and Michael Leonard Morrissey; great grandchildren, Patrick III, and Kelsey Morrissey. He also leaves his niece and nephew, Philomena (Frank) Marrotta, and Vincent (Colleen) Vetere and their families, as well as many cousins of the Marrone and Leone families; godchildren, and friends. He was especially close to his cousins, JoAnn (Mike) Jones, and Grace (late Charlie) Smith and their families; his lifelong friend, Rock Summa, who was the best man at his wedding; special friend Frankie DeBrango; and close friends of the LaBella, Caruso, Mott, Gentile, and Siracusa families.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Vincent F. Vetere Sr.; his in-laws, John and Rose Lombardo, Vincent and Carmen Lombardo; and his sister-in-law, Carmella Vetere. Dad missed his buddies, Nick LaBella, his friend since childhood, and Dick Ambruso, and thought of them every day.
We are eternally grateful to the ICU nurses at Rome Memorial Hospital who cared for Dad as if he were their own, in our place. We are also thankful that our sister Rosemary and niece Danielle were able to be with him on behalf of all of us during Dad's last days. Dad's go to response to all of his doctors who asked him a medical question was "ask my daughter Christine…she knows more about me than I do". It was Christine's attention to every detail of Dad's care, in conjunction with his doctors, that allowed him to enjoy his family for 20 years longer than most expected. Dad was so appreciative and so are we. We remain grateful to the caring and skilled team of doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, as well as to the members of the Utica Fire Department who served Dad with dedication and kindness over the years.
Dad always loved a good party and it was his wish that we have one. We will honor him privately and celebrate his life with all of you when we are able to gather. Messages to the family can be left on the Eannace Funeral Home website or mailed to the family in care of the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., Utica, NY 13501. We appreciate the many kindnesses extended to us this past week. Since we are unable to gather at this time, we lovingly ask that in lieu of floral or food offerings, those who wish, may make a donation to the family which will be used for memorials and charitable contributions in Dad's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.