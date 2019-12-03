|
Leonard E. Williams 1943 - 2019
CLINTON - Leonard E. Williams, 76, of Clinton, husband of Marlene (MacLean) Williams, passed away, Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare Center in New Hartford.
Len was born, May 28, 1943, in Rome, NY, the son of Leonard and Ella Mae (Morris) Williams. He was raised and educated in Clinton, graduating from Clinton High School, Class of 1962. Len went on to serve his country with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. On January 1, 1966, Len married Marlene MacLean, sharing a union of almost 54 years. He had been employed with Jay-K Lumber in New Hartford and later with Walmart Distribution Center in Marcy, from where he retired. He was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Clark Mills, before its closing and a member of the Clinton-Hampton Masonic Lodge #347 in Westmoreland. He was an avid SU sports fan, following football and basketball. Len especially loved going to his son's and grandson's football games through the years and also greatly enjoyed coaching his sons and their teammates with the Clark Mills Firebirds Little League baseball team.
Len is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Williams, Clinton; his daughter, Kristin Williams, Clinton; and by three sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Stacey Williams, Winter Park, Florida, Greg and Sandy Williams, Clinton and Dan and Sandra Williams, Washington; four cherished grandchildren, Brynn and Chloe Williams, Florida and Jack and Carter Williams, Clinton; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Nancy Dombrowski, New Hartford, Johann and Terry Reilly, New Hartford and Diane and Don Vandersar, Sylvan Beach; and two brothers, Richard Williams, Ohio and Dewayne Williams, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his dear friends, Chuck McFadden, Tony Acee and Ray Facteau. Len was predeceased by a sister, Linda Wesseldine.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Clinton United Methodist Church on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, on Thursday evening, from 4 - 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Amyloidosis Foundation, 7151 N. Main Street, Suite 2, Clarkston, Michigan 48346 in Len's memory.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019