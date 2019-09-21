|
Leonard R. "Lenny" Calogero 1928 - 2019
UTICA/CLINTON - Mr. Leonard R. "Lenny" Calogero, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Born in Utica on March 15, 1928, Leonard was the son of the late Giuseppe and Sara Calogero. He was raised and educated locally. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he honorably served his country stateside from 1950-1952. On August 28, 1948 he married the former Louise R. Persutt with whom he shared 65 years in a marriage of their generation, prior to her passing on September 4, 2013.
Lenny held various positions at Griffiss Air Force Base until his retirement in 1985. A self-confident and independent man, he would engage in debate especially when it came to competency issues of his moral beliefs. Lenny charmed and annoyed both family and friends equally. As a fashion aficionado, he would never stoop to wearing sneakers, shorts or blue jeans. Lenny loved full-sized, well-equipped automobiles, and whenever driving, he never wore a seatbelt! He and Louise socialized at the former Grimaldi's Restaurant on Friday nights and traveled to Las Vegas for the winter months during his retirement years. In his own mind, Lenny mastered the culinary arts with his linguine marinara, tomato focaccia, fresh basil and only "the best" olive oil, aka "the cheapest."
Lenny is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Paul F. and Evone Calogero; his grandson, Paul J. Calogero; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Roseanne Kroll. He also leaves his nieces and nephews, including Regina and Andy Scarafile; great-nieces, especially Alissa Scarafile, and Emily Toti; great-nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his sister, Phyllis Calogero; and his brother, Nicholas J. Calogero.
The family extends their gratitude to the staff of the Katherine Luther RHC and RC/Valley Crest Unit for the empathetic care and attention they provided to Lenny for the past three and a half years.
Much to the chagrin of the immediate family and to honor Lenny's wishes of inconveniencing the least amount of people possible, the family honored and commemorated his life at a private time.
-This tribute to Lenny's life was affectionately composed by his family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019