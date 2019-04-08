|
Leonard "Scoop" Ressegger, Jr. 1925 - 2019
ONEIDA - Leonard G. "Scoop" Ressegger, Jr., 93, formerly of Stoney Brook Road, died early Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital.
Born in Sanborn on April 19, 1925, he was the son of Leonard G. and Laura Treichler Ressegger, Sr. A resident of the area since 1945, Scoop was educated in Oneida High School. He married Emma E. "Betty" "BB" Burleigh in Vernon on July 12, 1947. Mrs. Ressegger died on June 25, 2012.
Prior to his retirement in 1987, Scoop was a master ornamental die cutter for Oneida Limited Silversmiths. Before graduating from high school, Scoop enlisted in the United States Army and served on active duty from 1943-45. During that time, he served with the 142nd Infantry 36th Division and was awarded a Bronze Star. He later joined the Civil Air Patrol as a pilot and retired in 1969 as a First Lieutenant.
Scoop was a member of the Sherrill American Legion, Post 230, the Verona VFW, Post 6811 and the Oneida Limited Retirement. He played with Art French for fifteen years in the Tri-County Four. Scoop was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed bowling in various leagues until the age of 93.
Surviving are five daughters and three sons-in-law, Lee Delaney, of Australia, Cindy Polniaszek, of Constantia, Penny and Scott Stewart, of Oneida, Deborah and Brian Barron, of Mocksville, NC and Christine and Norman Vlas, of Winston-Salem, NC; one son and daughter-in-law, Leonard G. and Bonnie Niles Ressegger, III, of Oneida; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty R. Laurin, on March 10, 2009; a son-in-law, Joseph Polniaszek; and his wife, Betty.
Graveside Services will be held privately, with the Reverend Abigail Browka, officiating. Friends may call from 4-7 PM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Interment will be made in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Clear Path for Veterans, 1223 Salt Springs Road, Chittenango, NY 13037.
To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019