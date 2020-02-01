|
Leroy (Roy) C. Kirkland 1947 - 2020
REMSEN - Leroy (Roy) C. Kirkland, 72, of Remsen, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on February 16, 1947 in Great Bend, PA, a son of the late Arthur and Marie (Grischenko) Kirkland. On March 4, 1972, in Barneveld, he was united in marriage to Kathleen Stopera.
For many years, he owned and operated K & K Garage, Utica, on Court St. He later was employed with Andre's Total Lawn Care and more recently, with R. Jones Landscaping, Rome.
He was known as a hard worker who loved the outdoors and enjoyed lawn mowing and tree cutting. He loved mechanical work and was known as one of the most honest mechanics in the area. He loved his family and cherished the time that he spent with them, especially his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Kirkland, of Remsen; and his children, Cristin (Mark Bellinger) Kirkland, of Remsen and Sara (Brent Tardy) Paschke, of Bridgewater. He also leaves his grandchildren, Halley (Justin Durham) Kirkland, Seth Paschke and Dylan Paschke; and one great-grandchild, Aurora Kirkland. He also leaves many very dear friends, including Mark Tomaino, of Frankfort. Last, but not least, he leaves his feline companion, "Cali". He was predeceased by a brother, Edwin Kirkland.
The family would like to sincerely thank Kimberly LaBarbara from St. Elizabeth's Emergency Room and Ryan from St. Elizabeth's ICU Unit for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to both Leroy and his family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering to share stories and memories of Leroy on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. The family requests that you come dressed in your finest flannel and jeans because Roy never liked to get dressed up. At the conclusion of the gathering, the family invites everyone to the Club Monarch, Yorkville, to join them for a dinner in Leroy's honor.
For those who wish, please consider the STAR Volunteer Ambulance Corp., 915 Trenton Falls St., Prospect, NY 13435, the Remsen Volunteer Fire Dept., or the Barneveld Volunteer Fire Dept. in his memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020