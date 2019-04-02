Leroy (Lee) P. Mursch 1954 - 2019

MSGT, United States Air Force (Retired)

WHITESBORO - Lee Mursch, age 64, passed away on March 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, after a brief illness.

He was born, November 1, 1954, to Leroy and Ruth (Rowlands) Mursch of Whitesboro. Lee was a 1972 graduate of Whitesboro High School and was a proud veteran of the USAF, having served for over 21 years. He retired from the Air Force in 1995 and always enjoyed talking about his military experiences. Lee was later employed with Orion Bus Industries as a Supervisor. He was a gifted mechanic, who could repair anything from a fighter plane to a lawn mower. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Lee was a member of the American Legion Post 1113 and the Whitestown Vets Club.

Dearest to Lee were his four children and his nine grandchildren; his son, Christopher and wife, Amber and their children, Peyton, Brooke, Aubrey and Sawyer; his daughter, Catrina and husband, Anthony Hutchinson and their children, Joscelyn, Dominic and Emmalyn; his daughter, Cathryn and her children, Kinsley and Stella. He also leaves his sister, Sharon, whom he shared a close bond with, and her husband, Edward Kolodziej. Also surviving are family members; many close and dear friends; and his companion, Peachy Circelli. Lee was predeceased by his parents; and his son, Paul Michael Mursch.

Lee's family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Scott Brehaut, Dr. John Morrison and entire staff of the ER, ICU and PCU for the excellent care given to Lee.

Calling hours will be Thursday, 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Whitestown American Legion Post #1113 will conduct ritualistic services at the funeral home, during visitation. Funeral services will follow visitation at 7:00 p.m. Burial, with Military Honors, will be Friday, 10:00 a.m., at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider the , in Lee's memory.

