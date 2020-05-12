Leslie Hope Bulken
1937 - 2020
BRIDGEWATER, VA - Leslie Hope Bulken, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home.
Leslie was born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Hope Power (Wilson) and Harry Gorgas Jopson.
Leslie received a BA from Dickenson College in Biology and English. She was a teacher at Proctor High School, Utica, NY and was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Harrisonburg. She was an avid quilter.
On June 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Philip Henry Bulken, who preceded her in death on October 4, 2019.
Leslie is survived by son, Edward "Ned" Bulken and girlfriend, Denise Dalton, of Bridgewater; grandsons, James Donner and Amy Phillips, Adam Donner and Heidi Miller and Patrick Donner; great-grandchildren, Mary, Lilliana, Reyna and Peyton; and sister, Harriet Mercer and husband, Richard, of MA; and nephew, James Mercer.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
