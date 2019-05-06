|
|
Leslie J. (Lou) Noffer 1940 - 2019
UTICA - Leslie J. (Lou) Noffer passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on July 18, 1940 in Ilion, NY, the son of the late Leslie F. and Anna (Garnsey) Noffer and received his education in local schools. Les was a graphic artist who worked at General Electric and was self employed. Les's greatest joy came from playing golf. Hidden Valley was his favorite place to be. At one time, he was married to Darlene Lockwood.
Les is survived by two sons, Thomas Noffer (Christine Honka) and Scott Noffer; two brothers, Lawrence Noffer and his wife, Connie and Robert Noffer; and his sister, Julie Lafayette and her husband, George. Les is also survived by his darling, Gail Perry, with whom he resided and their beloved canine companion, Jumper.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life and Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at Old Historic St. John's Church, 240 Bleecker St., Utica, NY 13501, on Saturday May 18, 2019. There will be no calling hours, however the family will greet those in attendance after the Mass.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019