Levere Neil Lahah 1937 - 2019
BOONVILLE - Levere Neil Lahah, 82, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, in the comfort of his home, while under the loving care of his family and Hospice.
Levere was born on March 6, 1937 in Boonville, a son of Dean L. and Frances Hess Lahah. He was a 1957 graduate of Boonville Central School. In 1960, Levere entered the US Army serving in Germany during the Berlin Crisis, until his honorable discharge in 1962.
Sports were a lifelong passion of Levere. While in high school, he was a member of the baseball and soccer teams. He pursued his favorite sport of baseball/softball playing in various fast pitch and slow pitch leagues in the area, becoming a well-known and accomplished player and pitching into his mid-70's. Levere was also a member of the Boonville Bowling League and was proud of his accomplishment of a perfect 300.
Since childhood, Levere was a member of the Boonville Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. His faith was of the utmost importance to him and was practiced on a daily basis.
Levere is survived by his siblings, Frances (James) Walter, Barneveld and Carleton Lahah, Boonville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Darlene Lahah.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, with Rev. David Hedeen officiating. Interment, this spring, will be in Boonville Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boonville Fire Co. Ambulance Fund, PO Box #164, Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019