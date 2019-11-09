|
Lewis A. White
UTICA - On November 4th, 2019, Lewis A. White, age 92, died peacefully at the Masonic Health Pavilion with his family at his side. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty, with whom he shared a loving, caring relationship for 64 years.
He was born on the family farm and began his education in a one room schoolhouse, ultimately receiving his Doctorate in Education from Penn State University. He retired from an administrator's position at Mohawk Valley Community College, and thoroughly enjoyed his 30 plus years of retirement, most of which was spent in Florida.
Over the years, the family relocated several times - Binghamton, Worcester, Geneseo, New Hartford and Eustis, Florida. In 2010, Lew and Betty moved back to Central New York to be closer to family.
Born and raised during the Great Depression, Lew led a very practical and frugal life and he encouraged others to do the same.
Among his many interests, were camping in their RV throughout the country, but especially Cape Cod, gardening, hunting and fishing. He could fix anything and was a garage sale regular, always looking for a new project. He enjoyed playing games and cards with the family and watching sports on television.
He is survived by a son, Terry (Dulcie); and daughter, Nancy (Bob) Wind; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on November 18, 2019 at the Acacia Village, 2160 Bleecker Street, Utica, NY. Burial will be in the Clifford, PA Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes to thank the Masonic Care Facility Staff for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made through donations to .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019