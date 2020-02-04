|
|
Lillian A. Tormey Smith 1934 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Lillian A. Tormey Smith was called home on February 4, 2020.
Lillian was born in Waterville, on March 28, 1934, the daughter of the late James and Minnie (Meyers) Tormey. She attended Waterville Schools and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On July 4, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church, Utica, Lillian was united in marriage to Everett D. Smith, a blessed union of 39 years until his death on April 19, 1992.
Lillian attended Utica School of Commerce and for many years was employed at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center.
Lillian will be remembered for her favorite tradition of "Feed them and they'll come" and so she did every Sunday throughout her lifetime.
Lillian leaves behind three sons, James (Liz), Kenneth (Terry) and Brian (Sharon); four daughters, Kathleen Lauterbach, Colleen (Tom) Bienkowski, Joanne (Bill) Sharpe and Diane Thompson; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and a sister, Kathleen Moore. She was predeceased by two sons, Mark Smith and Kevin Smith; and two sons-in-law, Tim Lauterbach and Glenn Thompson.
Mrs. Smith's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 7, 2020, at 11:00, at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church, 702 Columbia St., Utica. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4-7, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
Those so wishing may make donations to the Abraham House of Rome in Lillian's memory.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Abraham House for all the loving care given to Lillian.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020