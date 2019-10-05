|
Lillian E. (Bullock) Foryt 1919 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Beloved sister, wife, mother and grandmother, Lillian E. Foryt, 100, of New Hartford and formerly of Whitesboro, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Presbyterian Home for CNY.
She was born on August 24, 1919 in Utica, the daughter of George and Evelyn (Burton) Bullock and was educated in Utica Schools. On March 30, 1940, she was united in marriage to Frances J. (Hap) Foryt at St. Patrick's Church in Utica and shared a blessed union of 40 years until his passing on February 12, 1981. Lillian was employed as a sales clerk with Van Tine's Gift Shop in Whitesboro and she also operated Hap's Cafeteria, with her husband, in the same plaza.
Surviving are her granddaughter, Sara (Sachin) Foryt Agarwal and their children, Aniket and Nalini; grandson, Tobin (Kristie) Foryt and their children, Kolby, Taiden, Preston and Bowan; brother, William (Bill) Bullock; daughter-in-law, Marsha Foryt; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Anne; son, Thomas; brothers, George and Henry (Victoria) Bullock and Albert (Bud) Bullock; and sister-in-law, Carol.
Lillian's family wishes to extend their gratitude to the exceptional staff in the Aspen Unit at the Presbyterian Home and the staff of the Presbyterian Residential Community, especially, Dori McGee, for all their loving care and compassion.
In keeping with Lillian's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
Online tributes at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019