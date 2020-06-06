Lillian F. Kryczkowski 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Lillian F. (Pushinskas) Kryczkowski, age 96, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Rome Memorial Hospital.
Lillian was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on July 15, 1923, to the late Simon and Antoinette (Skurkis) Pushinskas. She was raised and educated in Wilkes-Barre, PA where she graduated from Wilkes-Barre High School. Lillian later relocated to the Utica area where she held a position with the Utica Box Company, retiring after over 33 years of service. She at one time was a member and the Treasurer of the United Polka League; she will always be remembered for the wonderful bus trips that she organized near and far.
Lillian is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and John Zielinski, of Marcy; two granddaughters, Tina Lowery and her companion, Jim and Joanne Burns and her companion, Cristin, all of Rome; four great-grandchildren, Julie Curran, Danny Curran and his companion, Danielle, Brittany Burns and her companion, Brandon and Johnny Lowery and his companion, Dana; ten great-great grandchildren; many special friends, including, Jeri and Frank, Sandy and Jake, Joann, the neighbor and Marisa, the border. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward Sabloski; and two brothers and a sister.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Lillian's family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of Rome Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion that was shown to Lillian during her stay with them.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.