Lillian F. Kryczkowski
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian F. Kryczkowski 1923 - 2020
UTICA - Lillian F. (Pushinskas) Kryczkowski, age 96, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Rome Memorial Hospital.
Lillian was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on July 15, 1923, to the late Simon and Antoinette (Skurkis) Pushinskas. She was raised and educated in Wilkes-Barre, PA where she graduated from Wilkes-Barre High School. Lillian later relocated to the Utica area where she held a position with the Utica Box Company, retiring after over 33 years of service. She at one time was a member and the Treasurer of the United Polka League; she will always be remembered for the wonderful bus trips that she organized near and far.
Lillian is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and John Zielinski, of Marcy; two granddaughters, Tina Lowery and her companion, Jim and Joanne Burns and her companion, Cristin, all of Rome; four great-grandchildren, Julie Curran, Danny Curran and his companion, Danielle, Brittany Burns and her companion, Brandon and Johnny Lowery and his companion, Dana; ten great-great grandchildren; many special friends, including, Jeri and Frank, Sandy and Jake, Joann, the neighbor and Marisa, the border. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Edward Sabloski; and two brothers and a sister.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time. Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website at www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Lillian's family wishes to extend their thanks to the nurses and staff of Rome Memorial Hospital for the care and compassion that was shown to Lillian during her stay with them.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved