Lillian F. Zalewski 1925 - 2019
CLINTON - Lillian F. Zalewski, 93, a resident of Katherine Luther Residential Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Clinton, formerly of Utica, Oriskany and Waterville, passed away Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at the nursing home.
Lillian was born December 27, 1925, in Utica, the daughter of Glen E, and Frances (Bodle) Collins. She was raised and educated in Utica. In October of 1948, Lillian married Chester Zalewski, sharing a union of nearly 50 years, until his passing in May of 1997. She had been employed in the cafeteria at the Nicholas A. Walbran Elementary School in Oriskany. She had been a member of the St. Patrick's Mothers Club in Utica. Lillian loved the holidays - cooking, baking and especially the decorating. She loved spending time with her daughters and granddaughters, as well as her feline companion, Peaches.
Lillian is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Patricia Catlin, Oriskany, Janet and Daniel Pryputniewicz, Orlando, FL; two grandchildren and their husbands, Melissa and Eric Munda, New Hartford, Carrie and Caleb Root, Orlando, FL; five great-grandchildren, Alexander, Ryan, Kaelyn, Tyler and Grayson. She was predeceased by two sisters, Viola Platt and Joan Spiridilozzi.
Mrs. Zalewski's funeral will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Bernard's Church in Waterville, where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Clinton. Relatives and friends are invited to call at R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton, Thursday evening, from 4-7 p.m.
Those wishing may donate to a in Lillian's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019