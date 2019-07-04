Lillian I. Adamkowski 1938 - 2019

SCHUYLER - Lillian Irene Adamkowski, 81, of Schuyler, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home.

Lillian was born in Saranac Lake, NY, on February 2, 1938, the daughter of Walter and Ethel (Fletcher) Downs, and received her education in Saranac Lake. For 43 years, Lillian was married to Victor Adamkowski. Victor died in 2013. At one time, Lillian was employed as the human resource manager with Montgomery Wards, later with Claire's Boutique at Sangertown Square, the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford and most recently as a unit secretary with the Lutheran Home in Clinton. Lillian enjoyed gardening, cooking and she loved her dog, Riley. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved family who were the light of her life.

Lillian is survived by five sons and four daughters-in-law, Michael and Patricia Adamkowski, of NH, Victor Adamkowski, of TN, James and Linda Adamkowski, of MI, Christopher and Patricia Adamkowski, of NC, and Stephen and Kimberly Adamkowski, of Vernon; nine cherished grandchildren, Ashley, Paul, Andrew, Rachel, Alyssa, Vajl, John, Nye and Alexis; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Eileen Downs, of Saranac Lake, and Frances and Bob Tummons, of Plattsburgh; one brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Sherri Downs, of TN; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Paul, in 1974.

Visitation for family and friends is Saturday morning, July 6, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica, followed by a funeral service at the conclusion of the visitation. Burial immediately to follow in West Schuyler Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a donation in Lillian's memory, please consider the Stevens-Swan Humane Society, Utica, NY.

