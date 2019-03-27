|
|
Mrs. Lillian M. Krill 1932 - 2019
UTICA - Mrs. Lillian M. (Padla) Krill, 86, passed away, peacefully with her loving daughter, Laura Spoto, by her side, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Masonic Care Community.
Funeral and interment services will be held in Shelton, CT and her Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Margaret Mary's Church on Saturday at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest, beside her husband, at Riverside Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Riverview Funeral Home in Shelton.
In memory of Lillian Krill please consider contributions to Tunnel to Towers, Tunnel2towers.org.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019