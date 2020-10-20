Lillian M. Vatalaro 1959 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Lillian M. Vatalaro, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the comfort and dignity of her home with those she loved most in her heart.
Lillian was the beloved daughter of Nicholas R. Vatalaro, Sr. and the late Catherine "Katie" (Moran) Vatalaro. Lil was a strong-willed, determined woman, and one of her greatest accomplishments was raising her brother Nicky's girls. She loved them, guided them, and took on the role of mother; the girls looked up to her and adored all that she did for them. Not everyone would have accomplished the things she did, but her reasons were genuine, sincere, and from her heart.
Lillian is survived by her dad, Nicholas R. Vatalaro, Sr.; siblings, Ray Vatalaro, Beth and Bob Davies, Kevin Vatalaro and Lily Oh, and the memory of her brother Nicholas R. "Nicky" Vatalaro, Jr. who preceded her on September 6, 2018; her 9 nieces and nephews, especially acknowledging Mary Kay Vatalaro-Tyksinski, Jacqueline Vatalaro, and twins Sandra Vatalaro and Nicholas R. Vatalaro III; great-nieces and great-nephews, especially Vincent Sgaglione, Michael Plumb, Addison Tyksinski; her aunt, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Vatalaro family. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lillian's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 11:30 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented at both locations. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lil's name may be directed to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at https://www.stjude.org
or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Lillian's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary. Our prayers go out to all as a sign of our continued support.
