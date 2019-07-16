|
Lina Rita Nelson 1924 - 2019
CLINTON - Mrs. Lina R. Nelson, 94, formerly of Park Ave., Old Forge, widow of Austin J. Nelson, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Katherine Luther Home, Clinton, where she had resided since March, 2012. Prior to residing at the Katherine Luther Home, for several years, Lina resided at Presbyterian Residential Facility, New Hartford.
Lina was born in Utica, on September 3, 1924, a daughter of Victor and Ella Centolella Colacicco. She grew up in White Lake, where her parents were proprietors of the well-known Antlers Restaurant. Lina graduated from Forestport High School and then from Cornell University, with the Class of 1945. Thereafter, she taught home economics for five years in the Forestport and Utica School Systems.
She was married to Nelson Gordon. On April 5, 1975, Lina was married to Austin J. Nelson at St. Ann's Church of Hinckley. Afterwards, the couple lived on Park Ave., Old Forge until 1995. Mr. Nelson, a sign painter and proprietor of Nelson's Sign Shop of Old Forge, passed away on July 3, 1995.
Mrs. Nelson was a devout Catholic and during her life she attended St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, St. Ann's Church, Hinckley and St. Bartholomew's Church, Old Forge, where she was also a member of the church Parish Society.
Lina possessed the traits of a fine home maker, who greatly enjoyed cooking and baking and she was also an avid reader.
Lina is survived by one daughter, Susan M. Gordon, Canastota; one son, Joseph R. Gordon, Pompano Beach, FL; two grandchildren, Laura Robson, Anna Topalovic; four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Sabrina, Grace and Julius; one stepdaughter, Mary Farmer, Old Forge; and one stepson, Joseph Nelson, Forestport. She was predeceased by a sister, Mrs. Lois Mole; and a brother, Victor H. Colacicco.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Friday at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, where Rev. Thomas A. Ward, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in Woodgate Cemetery. There are no calling hours, however, Lina's family will greet family and friends at the conclusion of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Our Hope Catholic Parish, attention of St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, 209 Charles St., Boonville, NY 13309.
Her funeral arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., Boonville.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019