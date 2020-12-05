1/1
Linda A. Juteau
1944 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Linda A. Juteau, 76, of Frankfort, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Alpine Rehabilitation and Nursing Center with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Ilion on August 10, 1944, the daughter of the late Edmund P. and Marie Barton Juteau. She attended Frankfort Schools and graduated from Frankfort High School with the Class of 1962. She went on to attend Herkimer County Community College where she obtained her Associate's Degree in Business. She was employed as a Legal Secretary for Getnick, Livingston, Atkinson & Priore, LLP, Utica, for many years and was a Parliamentarian. Linda was also employed by Stephen Johnson and Honorable Louis Gigliotti.
She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Amen Choir, served on the Board of Directors for the Frankfort Free Library, Fort Nightly Club, the Mohawk Valley Chorale Society, an officer with the Toastmasters Club and was a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church.
Linda is survived by one sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Louis Yashinski, of Frankfort; two sisters-in-law, Deidre Juteau, of Richfield Springs and Kay Juteau, of Herkimer; her beloved nieces and nephews, Karina and Patrick Huther, Ike and Sandi Yashinski, Lou and Madonna Yashinski, Rayann Juteau, David Juteau, Jason and Joann Juteau, Robert and Ritamarie Juteau and Jasmine and Joey Allen; her very special cousin, Sue Meelan; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by three brothers, William P. Juteau, on September 16, 2019, Raymond Juteau, on July 14, 2012 and Edmund Juteau, Jr., on February 3, 1980.
Her funeral will be held on Monday morning at 10:30 AM from Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Paul Catena. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Calling Hours will be on Sunday afternoon (today) from 2-4 PM in the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave. Frankfort. In keeping with current regulations, a face covering and proper social distancing will be required.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Linda's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
DEC
7
Funeral
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church
