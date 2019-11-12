|
Linda A. Kloster 1949 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Linda A. Kloster, 70, of Whitesboro, passed away, Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, with her husband by her side.
She was born, March 16, 1949, in Herkimer, the daughter of the late Edward and Mildred Kovac Collis and attended Herkimer High School. On October 12, 1991, at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, she married Martin T. "Marty" Kloster. For 20 years, Linda was employed with St. Elizabeth Medical Center in the housekeeping department.
She is survived by her husband, Marty; her brother, Paul (Sandy) Collis, of Clinton; her mother-in-law, Beverly Kloster, of New Hartford; special friends, Sally and Mike Taylor, of Frankfort; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her father-in-law, Francis Kloster.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend services, Friday, at 2 p.m. at Bentz Funeral Service, Inc., 13 Oxford Road, New Hartford, with Sister Maureen Denn officiating. Private interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Herkimer. A calling hour will precede the service from 1-2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019