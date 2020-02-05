|
Linda A. Sbiroli 1963 - 2020
UTICA - Linda A. Sbiroli, 56, of Utica, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center in Syracuse, with her loving family by her side.
Linda was born in New Hartford, on March 13, 1963, the daughter of Frank and Dolores (Caporale) Sbiroli. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. For 32 years, Linda was employed with ConMed Corp. in Utica and was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Agnes Church in Utica. Linda enjoyed barbeques, dancing, campfires, family picnics, sitting on her front porch and most importantly, spending time at the NY State Fair. Attending the St. Anthony's Feast and the Feast of Saints Cosmas and Damian, were a few of her yearly outings that brought her great happiness. Linda was a true people person, who opened her home to everyone she knew. Holidays were a special time for Linda, especially Thanksgiving, where she would celebrate with her loving family.
Ms. Sbiroli is survived by her beloved son, Dan Dan Sbiroli, of Clinton; cherished grandson, Chaynce; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Mark Colosimo, of Utica; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Daniel Sbiroli, of Utica, Gary and Michele Sbiroli, of Utica and Yvette Sbiroli, of N. Utica; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, with special mention of her nephew, Michael Sbiroli. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Dolores; and brother, Frank Sbiroli, Jr.
Ms. Sbiroli's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Her Rite of Committal and burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery in Utica. Visitation for family and friends is Friday, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the in Linda's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020