Linda A. Scalzo Madaras 1962 - 2019
SAUQUOIT - Linda A. Scalzo Madaras, 56, passed away on April 5, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with her loving family at her side.
She was born on November 15, 1962, in New Hartford, a daughter of Carmen Scalzo and the late Shirley Ellis Scalzo.
Linda was a 1981 graduate of New Hartford High School and also attended M.V.C.C.
On July 26, 2008, Linda and Steven Madaras were united in marriage. Together they spent many enjoyable times camping, enjoying the beautiful outdoors.
Linda loved her arts and crafts and created many beautiful Christmas wreaths over the years. She was also a diehard NASCAR fan, loved garage sales, watching "The Waltons" on television and loved her cats and dogs.
Although Linda was saddled with serious health issues for most of her life, having her first open heart surgery at the age of 7, she never complained and was the type of person who put everyone's needs ahead of her own.
She had an enormous soft spot in her heart for children and cherished the time she worked as a teacher's aide and also for the after school day care program, both at New Hartford Schools.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband, Steven; her father, Carmen Scalzo, who was her daytime caregiver for most of the last year; her brother and sister-in-law, David and Carol Scalzo; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Hope and Dan Mayack and Laurie and James Goff; her stepsisters, Theresa Thompson, Rosemarie Randazzo, Catherine and Lawrence Guido, and Michele Emery; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Scalzo; her sister, Beth Anne Scalzo; and her stepmother, Marjorie Scalzo.
Linda's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, at 10:30 at St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church in Chadwicks. Interment will be in Sauquoit Valley Cemetery at a later date.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4-7 at the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
To view Linda's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019