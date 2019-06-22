|
Linda A. (DiMare) Wozniak 1941 - 2019
UTICA - Linda A. (DiMare) Wozniak, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation & Nursing at Utica.
Born in Litchfield on January 27, 1941, Linda was the daughter of the late Brunetto J. and Theda L. (Edwards) DiMare. She was a graduate of Frankfort Central High School. On October 26, 1963 she married Bohdan M. Wozniak.
At one time, Linda worked for Chicago Pneumatic. Linda was a very spiritual woman, read scripture from the Bible, and especially enjoyed singing religious music. She was determined to be well-versed in her Catholic faith.
Linda is survived by her husband, Bohdan M.; her daughter, Teresa Pedicone; her grandchildren, Anthony and Jennifer Pedicone, Christopher Pedicone, and Michelle Pedicone; great-grandchildren, Brian, and Rosalia Pedicone; her son and daughter-in-law, Bohdan J. and Kathy Wozniak and their family. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, sister-in-law, Gloria Jakubowski; and special friends, Sandy and Rick Clute. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Francis "Frank" Jakubowski.
Visitation will be held Wednesday evening from 4-6 and Thursday morning from 9-10 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Linda's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church where her Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. The family graciously accepts mass offerings for the Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4 Cottage Pl., Utica and donations to the St. Marianne Cope Memorial Fund in care of St. Joseph & St. Patrick Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Frankfort Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 22 to June 23, 2019