|
|
Linda E. Fresina 1942 - 2019
SYLVAN BEACH – Linda E. (Owens) Fresina, born April 13, 1942, passed away on August 5, 2019, at her home in Sylvan Beach, NY.
Linda was born in Utica, the daughter of Margaret (Volz) Owens and Owen J. Owens. She was educated in Utica and Whitesboro schools. On September 23, 1978, Linda was married to John Fresina, a wonderful marriage of 36 years until his passing on March 29, 2015.
In 1961 Linda graduated from the Utica School for Practical Nurses, passed State Boards and received her license in 1962. For most of her career, she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital, receiving many compliments from supervisors for her excellent patient care. Linda loved her patients as much as they loved her. In her last two years of nursing, Linda found working for Hospice Care especially rewarding and she gave her all to her patients and their families. These families, in return, were appreciative of the excellent care their loved ones were receiving. Even years after retirement, Linda looked back fondly on her career in nursing.
Linda was predeceased by her husband John; brother Richard Owens, and stepdaughters Teresa Fresina and Diane Logsdon. She leaves behind her brother Bill (Janice) Owens; nieces Megan Owens and Abigail Owens; nephews Bill (Jennifer) Owens, Jeff (Julie) Owens, Greg (Jessie Jo) Owens and their children Syndey and CJ, and Matt Owens. Also left behind are cousins Ted Miller and Ann McCarthy, her many friends in the Sylvan Beach area, and her best friend Marie Pratt.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Surridge & Roberts Funeral Home, 470 French Rd., Utica. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors.
Messages of sympathy at www.surridgeandroberts.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019