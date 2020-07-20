1/1
Linda F. Breen
Linda F. Breen 1950 - 2020
BOONVILLE - Linda (Fuller) Breen, 69, of Summit St., wife of Peter J., passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Rome Memorial Hospital, after courageously fighting against complications from a stroke.
Linda was born in Boonville, on August 20, 1950, a daughter of Lawrence and Marjorie Gagnon Fuller. She grew up in Boonville, graduating from Adirondack High School, with the Class of 1968. After completing high school, Linda was employed, for a time, with Ethan Allen Furniture Co., Boonville. Later, she pursued additional training in insurance and was employed for several agencies; she was most recently employed, as an Accounts Manager, for Gilroy, Kernan and Gilroy Insurance Co., Clinton.
On July 20, 1968, Linda was married to Richard J. Dutch, at St. Mary's Church, West Leyden. Later they were divorced.
On September 25, 1999, Linda married Peter J. Breen at their Summit St. residence in Boonville.
Linda enjoyed reading, working in her flower garden and doing research on her computer. Linda also loved animals and especially her beloved dog, Daisy.
In addition to her husband, Peter, Linda is survived by her stepmother, Gen Fuller; her children, Christina Dutch, Karin Dutch; and a grandchild, Jade Taylor Salzman. Also surviving are her siblings, Laura Fuller, Walter Fuller and his wife, Sharon, Marilyn Paluck and husband, Ed, Louanne Sanabria, Lyle Fuller, and his wife, Lynn, Al Lynch, David Lynch and his wife, Martha, Tom Lynch and his wife, Anita, Jackie Lawlor and husband, Bob, John Greene and his long-time companion, Debbie.
Services will be on Wednesday at 3:00 PM at Boonville Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday from 12 Noon until 2:00 PM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville, where masks must be worn, social distancing and contact tracing guidelines will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be to Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Resident Activities Fund, 232 Academy St., Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
