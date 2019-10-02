|
|
Linda G. Battaglia 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Linda G. Battaglia, 76, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born in Utica on January 3, 1943, a daughter of the late Stewart and Agnes (Johnson) Durr. On August 10, 1963, she was united in marriage to Stephen Battaglia, a blessed union of 35 years until his death on February 28, 1998. For 32 years until her retirement in 2006, Linda was employed at Mohawk Valley Community College and for 20 years, she worked part time at Macy's. She was a parishioner of Historic Old St. John's Church.
Linda was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother and friend, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her". She especially loved her role as Nana. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed shopping excursions with her grandchildren, her joy of reading and trips to the casino, along with holiday and birthday celebrations. Her time was filled with special activities, Tuesday night dinners and Wednesday luncheons, Thursday pamper day with Tricia Caruso and yearly trips to Maine with family and traveling with her friend, Gail.
Linda leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Renee Mineo and husband, Paul, of New Hartford, Tricia Kocyba and husband, Stan, of Trenton Falls and Stephen Battaglia and wife, Kimberly, of New Hartford; five grandchildren, Nicole Lilli, Emilee Kocyba, Stanley Kocyba, Julia Battaglia and Jenna Lamantia; nieces and nephews, Kimberly and Jeffrey Sears, of Sauquoit and their children, Savanna, Forrest and Tucker Sears and Peter and Lynn Afinowich, of Sauquoit; two brothers-in-law, Anthony and wife, Mary Lou Battaglia and their children, Anthony and Christopher (Jennifer) Battaglia, of Utica and Joseph Battaglia, of New Hartford; best friends, Gail Bartnick, Joyce Shannon and Carol Finnefrock; and her canine companion, Cocoa. Linda was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Peter Afinowich; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Anthony and Ella (Rainone) Battaglia; and Misha, her canine companion.
Mrs. Battaglia's funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:30 at Historic Old St. John's Church. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum. There are no calling hours.
Those so wishing make may donations to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or in Linda's memory.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to her longtime physician, Dr. David Christopher Clark, Dr. Clifford Soults, Dr. Devayani Namassivaya, Dr. Charles Eldredge and Dr. Marissa Kalil and the hospitalists and staff of St. Luke's 5th Floor, for their compassion and exceptional care and Dr. Kevin McCormick and physicians and staff of the Saratoga Unit at the Masonic Care Community.
Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service, Inc.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019