The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
New York Mills, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda DeGanne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kreimeyer DeGanne


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kreimeyer DeGanne Obituary
Linda Kreimeyer DeGanne 1946 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Linda Kreimeyer DeGanne, 73, of Whitesboro, passed into her Savior's Arms, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, August 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Linda was the first child and daughter of the late Kenneth and Marguerite (Otto) Kreimeyer.
She dedicated her life to the rescue and care of dogs and served on the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue Board in Massachusetts and more recently with the Stevens-Swan Humane Society Board. The love of Linda's life has always been her Golden Retrievers.
Linda was a beloved sister, stepmother, grandma, aunt and friend.
She is survived by the love of her life, Frank Mather, they shared a love so special with their babies "Duncan" and "Lady". She is also survived by her brother, Gerry Kreimeyer; sisters, Deborah DiFondi and her husband, Robert, and "TT" Theresa Devereux and her companion, Albert Tahan; brother, Kevin Kreimeyer and his wife, Tammy; stepchildren, Frank and Shayna Mathers, Christine Mathers and Sean Mootz; and her grandchildren, Francesca and Dominic Mathers.
The family would like to thank Mike McCoy and all of the staff at the St. Luke's Home Rehab Center for their many acts of kindness complemented with love and compassion that was given to both our family and our sister.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. in Whitesboro, and at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dimbleby Funeral Home
Download Now