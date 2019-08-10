|
Linda Kreimeyer DeGanne 1946 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Linda Kreimeyer DeGanne, 73, of Whitesboro, passed into her Savior's Arms, surrounded by the love of her family, on Monday, August 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Linda was the first child and daughter of the late Kenneth and Marguerite (Otto) Kreimeyer.
She dedicated her life to the rescue and care of dogs and served on the Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue Board in Massachusetts and more recently with the Stevens-Swan Humane Society Board. The love of Linda's life has always been her Golden Retrievers.
Linda was a beloved sister, stepmother, grandma, aunt and friend.
She is survived by the love of her life, Frank Mather, they shared a love so special with their babies "Duncan" and "Lady". She is also survived by her brother, Gerry Kreimeyer; sisters, Deborah DiFondi and her husband, Robert, and "TT" Theresa Devereux and her companion, Albert Tahan; brother, Kevin Kreimeyer and his wife, Tammy; stepchildren, Frank and Shayna Mathers, Christine Mathers and Sean Mootz; and her grandchildren, Francesca and Dominic Mathers.
The family would like to thank Mike McCoy and all of the staff at the St. Luke's Home Rehab Center for their many acts of kindness complemented with love and compassion that was given to both our family and our sister.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 10:00 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St. in Whitesboro, and at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart & St. Mary's Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in New York Mills, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019