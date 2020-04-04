|
Linda (Coultrip) Kwiatkowski 1942 - 2020
HOLLY HILL, FL - Linda (Coultrip) Kwiatkowski, 77, formerly of Whitesboro, NY, passed away at Advent Hospital Daytona Beach on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after complications from surgery.
Linda was born on March 25, 1942 in Utica, NY, to Stuart and Mary (Lesczynski) Coultrip. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and worked at Marcy State Hospital in NY and as a crossing guard for Volusia County, FL. Linda married her best friend, Robert Kwiatkowski, on May 19, 1984 and spent 36 wonderful years together playing golf and traveling the countryside with senior softball.
She was predeceased by her late husband, Adolf Tagliaferri; and her sister, Alix Kidder. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Kwiatkowski; her children, Nedra (Clinton) Van Cleef, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, Jon (Cindy) Tagliaferri, of Norwich, CT and Yvonne (Joseph) Scotto, of Oakton, VA; stepchildren, Robert Kwiatkowski, Jr. and Todd Kwiatkowski, of FL; sister, Michele (Salvatore) Mauro, of Boca Raton; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made to .
Memorial Services to be planned at a later date.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020