Linda L. Cocking
HARRISONBURG - Linda (Pflanz) Cocking passed peacefully at Sentara RMH Hospital in Harrisonburg, VA, on September 1. Her husband, Dean, who survives, was with her for the last months and minutes of a multiyear fight with a complex of serious health conditions.
She was born in New Hartford, NY, to Edward and Ellen Pflanz and married Dean, the son of Alice and Floyd Cocking of San Diego, CA, just over 52 years ago. Linda graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing and was an operating room nurse in Utica, NY, while her future husband was teaching at Mohawk Valley CC. They soon married, took up residence in the Rutgers, New Brunswick, NJ, graduate student community, and ultimately moved to Harrisonburg, where Dean was a biology faculty member at James Madison University for 46 years.
There are no siblings or offspring. Linda was preceded in death by four aunts, Katherine Straub, Margaret Cogetto, Joan Williams, Alice Rigaud; and an uncle, "Bud" Williams. Ten cousins, including five females, AnnaMarie, Greschen, Yvette, Suzie and Vaye Ann, who survive.
Linda had a thoughtful and compassionate outlook on life and the couple lived an integrated lifestyle and spent virtually all of their free time sharing a diversity of experiences. Linda will be greatly missed by many.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com
.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, arrangements are pending. Ultimately a graveside interment ceremony will occur within the family plot at Crown Hill Cemetery, Clinton, NY.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's name may be made to the Sentara-RMH Hahn Oncology Center, 20010 Health Campus Dr, Harrisonburg, VA. 22801.