Linda R. Evans 1947 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Linda R. Evans, 71, passed away February 16, 2019, with her loving family by her side.
She was born December 2, 1947, a daughter of the late Charles T. and Elizabeth (Hinckley) Redmond. She was a 1965 graduate from Westmoreland High School and received her board certification for dental hygiene in 1967. She retired from NYS after over 30 years as a dental hygienist for Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center. Linda was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed shopping for special items and gifts for her family. She was a kind and caring person and a loving mother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, most of all.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Susan Evans, of Phoenix, and Tom and Katie Evans, of New York Mills; four beloved grandchildren, Griffin, Gavin, Guinevere and Abigail; two brothers, Thomas Redmond, of Clover, SC, and Michael and Judy Redmond, of FL; her sister, Mary-Anne and Mike Gaffney, of Concord, NC; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents.
All are invited to call Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Inc., 35 College St., Clinton, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Her burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Clinton.
Please consider donations in Linda's memory to .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019