Linda (Potaczala) Williams 1948 - 2019
NEWPORT, RI - Linda Marie (Potaczala) Williams, 71, of Newport, RI, passed away on December 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with ALS with her loving family by her side.
Linda was born on April 10, 1948, in Utica, to the late Thaddeus and Doris (Liebhaber) Potaczala. She was a 1966 graduate of Utica Free Academy.
On September 9, 1967, Linda was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Howard Williams, Jr. She was employed for 30 years at Newport, RI, City Hall.
She will be remembered for her kind and compassionate spirit, her quick wit, her philanthropic efforts, quiet body-quaking laugh and her love of animals.
Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Howard Williams, Jr; three children and their spouses, Howard Williams, III (Marianne), Joan Marie Davis (Scott) and Amy Lynn Anderson (Jason); her adored grandchildren, Avery and Victoria Davis and Hayden and Blake Anderson; her sister and best friend, Joyce Potaczala-Piersma (Robert); brothers, Mark, Thaddeus, Steven; and her cherished fur-babies, Maddy and Teddy. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Gregory; and sister, Janet Gaska.
In accordance with her wishes, Linda's family will hold a private celebration of her life at a later date.
In her memory, donations can be made to ALS of Utica, 9169 River Rd., Marcy, NY 13403 or EDS National Foundation (https://ehlers-danlos.com) or Stevens Swan Humane Society.
Condolences to the family may be sent to [email protected]
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020