Lindsey Adrienne Senn 1971 - 2019
BROOKLYN, NY - Lindsey Adrienne Senn, daughter of Roy and Mary Schultz Senn, of New Hartford, died of complications associated with multiple sclerosis on February 17, 2019, in Brooklyn, NY. Multiple sclerosis shortened her life and limited her potential. She was 47 years old.
Lindsey was born on July 29, 1971, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She moved with her family to Rome, NY, when she was eight years old. A graduate of Rome Free Academy, Lindsey attended Parsons School of Design and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from SUNY at Purchase.
As a child, Lindsey enjoyed hiking and gathering wild flowers in the Wasatch Mountains near SLC. She also had fond memories of camping with her family and a nature study group in southern Utah. After moving to the Mohawk Valley, she and her sister, Leslie, got involved with 4H and enjoyed riding their horses on Quaker Hill above Lake Delta.
Lindsey's talent for drawing and painting was encouraged with lessons at MWPAI. She also participated in summer sessions at Parsons School of Design during high school. After graduating from SUNY at Purchase, a painting teacher suggested that she apply for an internship at Brooklyn Botanical Gardens. Following the internship, Lindsey began work as a horticulturist at Battery Park City Parks on the west side of Manhattan. Using her artist's experience with color and form, she created many interesting combinations of plants and flowers in South Cove, on the Hudson River.
Lindsey was known for her personal style and her passion for creating beauty in the gardens. She also painted scenes from the Mohawk Valley as well as street scenes in Brooklyn. In addition to technical skill, her oils reveal a beautiful and subtle approach to color.
Lindsey is survived by her father and mother, Roy and Mary Senn, of New Hartford; her sister, Leslie Senn, of Hudson, NY; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind friends, co-workers and her feline friend, Neko.
A Memorial Gathering and Celebration of Lindsey's contributions to the garden will be held in May at Battery Park City Parks, South Cove.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Spring Farm CARES.
