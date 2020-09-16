Linell Winnicki 1944 - 2020

ROSWELL, GA - Linell Louise Winnicki, 76, of Roswell, passed peacefully in the comfort of her home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 surrounded by her three daughters.

Linell was born to the late Edward and Lillian "Linda" Winnicki on March 10, 1944 in Massachusetts. She graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School (Utica) and received her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Albertus Magnus (New Haven, CT). She later went on to receive her Executive Master of Business Administration from Georgia State University and in retirement, obtained her certification of Master Gardener.

Linell is extremely missed by her daughters, Eve and Kurt Dean (Arizona), Justine and Román Sanchez (Colorado) and Diedre and Michael Ayers (New Jersey); grandchildren, Japhy Sanchez and Liam and Emma Ayers. She is survived by her brother, Lance (Maryann) Winnicki; sisters, Christine (Richard) Hall and Michelle (Bohdan) Herbowy; and nieces, nephews and great nephews.

In keeping with the family's wishes, please consider donations in Linell's name to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and the Georgia Aquarium.

Per Linell's wishes, she was cremated by Leaf Cremation of Georgia. Her three daughters will spread her ashes out at sea off the coast of Tybee Island.



