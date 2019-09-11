|
|
Lisa A. Gleba 1973 - 2019
ROME - Lisa Gleba, 46, passed away on September 7, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare of Utica.
Lisa was born in Utica, on May 24, 1973, the daughter of Mary (Carbone) and Chester (Bo) Wlock. She graduated from Proctor High School and MVCC. In 1998, she married her high school sweetheart, Carl Gleba.
Lisa was employed in Rome by the Defense Finance Accounting Service as an accounting technician for the last 13 years.
Lisa loved to cook by exploring new and old recipes and adding her own spin to them. She had a passion for her four legged furry friends, especially her German Shepard, Daisy and her cat, Phat kitty.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Carl Gleba; her parents, Mary (Carbone) and Chester (Bo) Wlock; her brother, Scott and his wife, Michelle Miglin Wlock; her sister, Tricia and her wife, Yaret Cora Wlock; Lisa's nephew and niece, Hayden and Alexandria; her Chuchie, Cookie Vanderneut; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Marian (Brown) Gleba; and an extended family of aunts, uncles and friends, too numerous to mention.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours Thursday (today), September, 12, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 284 Main St., New York Mills. A Funeral Mass will occur on Friday, 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Genesee St, Utica.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lisa's name to Stevens-Swan Humane Society or the American Diabetes Assoc.
Online sympathy can be found at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019