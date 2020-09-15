Lisa Ann McDermott 1966 - 2020
CLINTON - Lisa Ann McDermott, "Red", 54, passed away at home on September 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was born on April 14, 1966, a daughter of Lucian and Cheryl (Evans) Thompson. Lisa graduated from Clinton Central School in 1984. Lisa was married, at one time, to Mark VanDeusen, with whom she shares three beautiful daughters, Sarah, Megan and Emily. On August 23, 2003, she was married to her forever love, Matthew McDermott. Lisa made many lifelong bonds throughout her work career including the STP, VFW and American Legion, Clinton. Lisa's personality suited her retail careers well at Bremer's, Macy's and her own business. Lisa's creativity lead to her jewelry making.
"We will see your red hair and that smile as wide as the ocean again one day. You were confident, smart, witty and full of a fearless attitude. We loved you for it. You lived a full life even if it was cut short. You were loved by us all and you will be missed just the same. Goodbye Red. We will cherish and remember the memories you gave to each and every one of us. We love you Lisa. We will never stop. Raise a glass of chardonnay to Lisa".
She is survived by her devoted husband, Matt; her parents, Lucian B. Thompson (Christine Spano) and Cheryl A. Thompson (Art Lemery); her three daughters, Sarah, Megan and Emily; stepdaughters, Jessica and Lacy; grandchildren, Coral, Aython, Eulen, Lilliah and Jemmah; brother, Luke Thompson (Danielle); nephews, Lucian and Conner; many aunts, uncles, cousins, good friends; and beloved grandpups.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert and Dorothy Evans, Carole Thompson Brady and Lucian F. Thompson; and in-laws; Robert and Dora McDermott.
All are invited to visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7p.m. at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, 35 College St., Clinton. Private services will be held for the family. Please wear a mask and respect social distance guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice & Palliative Care.
Please visit owenspavlotrogers.com
to share your favorite memory or leave an online condolence.