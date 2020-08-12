1/1
Lisa D. Wilcox 1969 - 2020
VERNON - Lisa D. Wilcox, 51, of Vernon, passed away, peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Upstate Community General Hospital, Syracuse.
She was born on May 8, 1969, in New Hartford, NY, a daughter of Thomas and Melissa (Cutler) Lazzara. She was a 1987 graduate of Westmoreland Central Schools. She continued her education at MVCC where she received an AAS in Advertising Design and Production in 1991. She later received a BS in Professional and Technical Communications in 2002 graduating from SUNY Utica. Later in life, she returned to school and received an AAS in Nursing from St. Elizabeth's School of Nursing, graduating in 2013.
On July 31, 2004, in Vernon, NY, she was united in marriage to Rodney Wilcox, a blessed union of over 16 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
She was employed, for many years, with Oneida Printing as a Graphic Designer. She later accepted a position with Upstate Cerebral Palsy, Utica, as a Mental Health/Behavioral RN; more recently, she was employed with the RN-TB Clinic Oneida County Dept. of Health, Utica, as a Registered Nurse.
Lisa was a loving wife and daughter. She loved life and she loved being a caregiver. She had a magnetic personality, people just loved being in her company. She loved to laugh and make the people around her laugh. She loved all kinds of animals, especially her three canine companions whom she simply adored. She did a great deal of volunteering for Wanderers Rest, Canastota and also for the ASPCA.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Wilcox, of Vernon; and her parents, Thomas and Melissa (Cutler) Lazzara, of Clinton. She also leaves two brothers, Thomas Lazzara and Aaron (Natalie) Lazzara, both of Westmoreland. She also leaves two stepchildren, Paige (Ron) Alletti, of Verona and Brandon Wilcox, of Rome; and three step-grandchildren, Jensen, Scarlett and Ethan. She leaves her two nieces, Ava and Mia. Last, but not least, she leaves her three canine companions whom she adored, "Molly", "Chlupa" and "Sweet Pea".
She was predeceased by her father-law-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Mary Wilcox.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire staff of the Upstate Community General Hospital for the wonderful care, complemented by true compassion, that was given to Lisa during her illness.
Funeral services were held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Interment will be private in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends were invited to call on Friday prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider Wanderers Rest Humane Association, Inc., 7138 Sutherland Dr., Canastota, NY 13032 in her memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dimbleby Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Whitesboro, NY 13492
315-736-2419
