Lisa Kate (Glindmyer) Granger 1965 - 2019
UTICA/CLINTON - Ms. Lisa Kate (Glindmyer) Granger, age 54, currently of Utica and originally of Clinton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the privacy and comfort of her home.
Born on September 22, 1965, Lisa was a daughter of the late Earl A. Glindmyer, Jr. and Gloria E. (Tubbs) Glindmyer. She was raised and educated locally, graduating from Clinton High School in 1983.
At one time, Lisa shared in a relationship with Greg Granger.
She held various positions throughout the years, most notably, in real estate development, as an Office Administrator.
Lisa is survived by her daughter, Sydney (Bobby) Bowers, of Westwego, LA; her sons, Sager Fick, of Colorado Springs, CO and Elijah Glindmyer, of Asheville, NC; her brothers and sister-in-law, Earl Glindmyer, of Clinton and Jeff and Jody Glindmyer, of NC; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Pam Handzel, of Clinton, Sunny and Louis Giffune, of Teresa, NY and Tracey and Steve Wargo, of Queensbury, NY; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In keeping with Lisa's wishes, her earthly remains will be cremated.
Her final arrangements have been entrusted to Harry and Kevin Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors of the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, Ilion, NY (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com.
"I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an echo . . . whispering softly down the ways of happy times."
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019